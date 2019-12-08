<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has revealed why he decided to play for Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The 23-year-old player was born in London, but he decided to pledge his international future to Nigeria over England.

”I think it is the love of playing for your home nation, there is just so much love there and you receive so much love so that’s one thing that drove me to wanting to play for Nigeria,” Aribo said.

”Definitely box-to-box midfielder, I’d say that’s the best one for me because I like to get up the pitch and use my energy in the game,” he continued when talking about his best position.

Aribo made his competitive debut for Nigeria against Benin in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier last month.

”I wouldn’t say I was at my best but it was definitely a good overall team performance. I’d say we started slow but once we got into the game we showed what we are capable of doing and what we can do as a team,” he said.

The talented player went on to reveal the Super Eagles legends, who inspired him as a young boy.

“I’d say Jay-Jay Okocha and even (Peter) Odemwingie, I used to really enjoy watching him when I was growing up,” he added.