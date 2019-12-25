<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Glasgow Rangers midfielder Alex Rae believes Joe Aribo has done enough to cement a place on the right-hand side of the Gers’ attack.

Aribo scored his sixth goal of the season in Rangers’ 3-0 win over Hibernian at Easter Road on Friday night and overall put in an impressive performance.

A midfielder by nature, the 23-year-old has started in the forward line for Rangers in several games and featured on the right flank for Rangers against Hibernian.

The right-hand side of their attack has been a problem for Steven Gerrard this season, but Rae believes that, in Aribo, the Rangers manager has found a solution.

The former Rangers man feels Aribo has fought back well from a dip in form this season and believes he has cemented a place for himself in the starting eleven with his recent performances.

Rae said on the Ladbrokes Social Club when asked about Aribo: “The back four kind of picks itself for Rangers and as well as the midfield three as (Steve) Davis is injured.

“The one key area was always the right berth of that front three and he has actually started to go another level now.”

Rae added: “He started pretty well at Rangers, dipped a bit and he is now starting to thrive in there because he can roam – he can come inside, he can go down the line.

“He added a really good goal at the weekend as well and is starting to get good patnerships going.

“I think he has cemented that place for me.”

Aribo joined Rangers from Charlton Athletic last summer and has made 29 appearances for the club.