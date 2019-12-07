<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Joe Aribo says his decision to represent Nigeria on the international scene was inspired by the legendary duo, Austin Okocha and Osaze Odemwingie.

Aribo made his debut for the Super Eagles in a friendly match against Ukraine in September, scoring one of the goals for the three-time African champions in the 2-2 draw.

The Glasgow Rangers midfielder followed up with another classy strike in the 1-1 draw against five-time world champions Brazil in October.

Aribo stated that in a video posted on the NFF Youtube page that he enjoyed watching the Super Eagles while growing up in Europe.

“Jay Jay Okocha and even Osaze Odemwingie inspired me and I really enjoyed watching them while growing up,”he remarked.

He also admitted it is a big challenge wearing the number 10 jersey vacated by former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi.

“It’s a big challenge to take the number 10 jersey and it’s a challenge I’m willing to take and I intend to do what they (Mikel and Okocha) as number 10 have done in the past,”

“I just want to be able to show what I can do in a game.”