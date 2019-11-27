<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

João Félix has been named the Golden Boy winner for 2019.

The Portuguese, signed by Atlético Madrid for €126m in the summer, shone for Benfica in 2018/19, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists.

He became the youngest hat-trick scorer in Europa League history back in April and has impressed at Atlético since his big money move.

In total, Félix stands on 20 goals and 11 assists in 2019, which was enough to see off competition from the likes of Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Håland.

Félix follows on from last year’s winner Matthijs de Ligt.