Manchester City are closing in on their third signing of the summer with just days remaining until the transfer window closes.

Various outlets in Italy are reporting that Juventus full-back João Cancelo is poised to move to the Etihad Stadium in a €30m-plus-player deal which will also see Danilo moving in the opposite direction.

And according to Sport Witness, the Portuguese international has now arrived in Manchester and is staying at The Lowry Hotel.

His move to the Premier League champions could be made official as soon as Tuesday.

Cancelo began his career at Benfica and has since played for Valencia, Inter and Juventus. Pep Guardiola is believed to be a big admirer of the 14-time Portugal international and City have been trying to finalise a deal to sign him for a number of weeks.

The 25-year-old’s arrival at the club depended on Danilo being sold and it seems City have now struck a deal with Juve which will see the Brazilian – who joined from Real Madrid two summers ago – move to the Serie A champions as part of the deal.

The former Real Madrid and Porto defender is expected to travel Turin and undergo a medical on Tuesday.

City have until the Premier League transfer window closes at 18:00 CEST on Thursday to get the deal done.