Joan Laporta: I’m not ruling out Lionel Messi or Andres Iniesta returning

Barcelona president Joan Laporta revealed a major piece of news during the presentation of Dani Alves. The Barca staff member said he does not rule out “a return of Messi or Iniesta” and he stressed that players like them “made the club bigger.”

During Dani Alves’ presentation as a new Barcelona player, president Joan Laporta spoke at length about what Dani Alves’ return to the club means. He thanked him for his love for Barca at a difficult time for the club.

A return which of course leaves often the door to other possible returning players (whether it be on the pitch or in the office) in the short to medium term with two clear names on the table: Leo Messi and Andres Iniesta. Laporta spoke about them and he surprised everyone by saying they could make a return.

“I’m not ruling out Iniesta or Messi returning. It’s something which has happened now with Dani Alves and I want to thank him for the (financial) effort he has made. Age is a number, of course. He saw the situation and he wants to come and help fight to be a starter,” the president said. He spoke about players like Messi, Iniesta or Alves.

“Today it’s Dani Alves, tomorrow it could be time for other names which have made this club great. Messi and Iniesta are two spectacular players. That said, I cannot predict the future. They are still playing in other teams,” he said.

Lastly, Joan Laporta stressed the greatness of these footballers although he ended by making it clear that Messi and Andres Iniesta have contracts at PSG and Vissel Kobe respectively.

“They have made Barca great, we always have them in mind, but they are players who have a contract with other clubs and they have to be respected, but you never know in life,” the Catalan said.