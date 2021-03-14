



Joan Laporta isn’t beginning his second spell as Barcelona president in a calm atmosphere according to Marca. He’s not even a full week after his election victory and he’s already seen the club exit the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain. More damaging, however, is the news that Jaume Giro, who was going to key a key figure on the financial side of his board, has resigned from his position.

Giro is a former executive of Fundacio Caixabank, and not only did he contribute a significant amount of money to the future board with his personal assets but he also negotiated guarantees with various banks. Laporta can’t be sworn in as president if his board doesn’t present 15% of Barcelona’s budget, €125m. Laporta is still confident, however, of having the guarantees signed on Sunday and presenting them on Monday to La Liga.





The problem that led to Giro’s resignation lay in a discrepancy between himself and Laporta over what responsibility he should assume in his government. It took place officially on Saturday but Laporta has known for days. Giro’s letter claimed that the reason lay in professional commitments he has in London that means he’ll be unable to dedicate the allocated time to Barcelona, but either way Laporta must look for another economic leader to help confront Barcelona’s debt of over €1bn.