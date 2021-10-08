Joan Laporta: Barcelona hoped Lionel Messi would ‘play for free’

Barcelona President Joan Laporta admitted he hoped Lionel Messi would play for free before he opted to join Paris-Saint Germain.

Discussing Messi’s exit with RAC1, Laporta said: “With Messi, I do not get angry because I appreciate him. I know he had a huge desire to stay, but also a lot of pressure because of the offer he had.

“Everything indicates that he already had the offer from PSG. Everyone knew that he had a very powerful offer. We knew from Messi that they had a very good offer.

“At no time do I think of going backwards. I think I’m doing the best for Barca. Nobody can put the institution at risk.

“I did hope that at the last minute Messi would say that he would play for free. I would have liked that and he would have convinced me. I understand that the league would have accepted it. But we cannot ask that of a player of his level.”

Laporta also spoke about coach Ronald Koeman.

The Blaugrana president insisted that there was no plan to sack the Dutch manager.

He said: “The decision is that Koeman continues. He is a cule like us. He wants Barca to do well. He has a valid contract and he has to be respected. I am happy with the decision.

“With Xavi, I speak frequently because we are friends. Also with Pep [Guardiola. I like to know what they think because they know more than me.

“The coach we have is Koeman. We are proud to have him as a coach.

“People can think what they want. At no time have I ever said that it is not Koeman. I think he deserves the margin of confidence. It is a decision that is the best one. Our coach is Koeman.”