Joachim Low says Germany have lost “everything we’ve built” and deflected questions on his own future after their World Cup exit.

Germany were dumped out at the group stages by South Korea on an historic afternoon in Kazan, leaving Mexico and Sweden to progress out of Group F.

Low has guided Germany to at least the semi-finals of every tournament they have played in since he took over in 2006, including their World Cup triumph in 2014.

The 58-year-old said it was too soon to discuss whether he should be the man to lead Germany through Euro 2020 qualifying which starts later this year.

“We didn’t deserve to win the World Cup, and we didn’t deserve to move into the last 16,” he said. “We were eliminated today not because we didn’t want to win, but because our team wanted to win as you saw, but we never had a chance really to take the lead at any point.

“Those past years since 2006, we’ve been in the final four, the final, or even won. But this time round we have to say we didn’t put in a performance like normal. We have to accept that. The disappointment of being eliminated is huge.

“Where do we go from here? We’ll have to go from here. It would be premature for me to say anything at this point, but we will talk calmly about it.”

Germany had been accused of arrogance after a poor build-up to the World Cup, losing to Austria and scraping past Saudi Arabia before losing their first game of the tournament to Mexico on June 17.

They continued an unwelcome record in becoming the third world champions in succession to crash out in the group stages, following Italy in 2010 and Spain four years ago, but defended his side despite failing to beat a South Korea team who came into the game without a point, and having scored only once.

Low said: “The two matches – Austria, Saudi Arabia, were not good, and maybe we thought with the push of a button before the Mexico game we would shift gears. Had we got a point, it would have been different but we couldn’t flick that switch.

“We were convinced once the tournament started, things would work well but it didn’t happen. I’m not blaming the team against Sweden or South Korea for a lack of intention, we tried until the very end and stepped up the pressure in the second half today but it didn’t play out that way.

“It’s really hard to repeat a great triumph like that. I’m not sure why it is. The feeling in the camp was good. We were up for it. The concentration was there.”