



Germany’s young national team need to feel they have the complete trust of their manager to get the job done when they face Serbia in a friendly international on Wednesday before travelling to the Netherlands for their first Euro 2020 qualifier next week.

Coach Joachim Loew has unexpectedly dropped world champions Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Mueller, opting to rejuvenate his squad after their first-round exit in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and their shock Nations League relegation.

“We now face a new time, a new challenge. I have to give the team the feeling that we fully trust them,” Loew told a news conference on Tuesday.

“We have to give them the chance to develop, take over more responsibilities and also during a rough patch offer them solutions when they make mistakes so they have the trust to go into the next months.”

Eight of his 23-man squad are still eligible for national youth teams, including 19-year-old Kai Havertz, Loew said.