Joachim Loew has rejected Mesut Ozil’s accusations of racism within the German FA as the head coach gave his analysis of Germany’s World Cup debacle on Wednesday.

“There has never been any kind of racism,” said Loew while announcing the Germany squad to face world champions France in Munich on September 6, then Peru three days later.

“Throughout the time I have been at the DFB (German Football Association), there has never been any racist comments in our team,” said Loew who has been head coach since 2006.