Two-time Women’s World Cup champion coach Jill Ellis will say farewell to the United States national team on October 6 after a match against South Korea, US Soccer announced Thursday.

Two days after Ellis revealed she was stepping down after the US women’s Victory Tour, the federation announced the final games of the five-match exhibition series would both be against South Korea on October 3 at Charlotte, North Carolina and three days later at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Ellis guided the US women to the 2015 crown in Canada and masterminded the American women’s title run this year, which concluded with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands on July 7 in France.

Ellis, who took the job in May 2014, has compiled an overall record of 102-7 with 18 drawn ahead of the farewell matches, the first of which is Saturday against Ireland at Pasadena, California.

The Americans’ Victory Tour also includes matches against Portugal on August 29 at Philadelphia and September 3 at St. Paul, Minnesota.