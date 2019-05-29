<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Jigawa State Football Association (FA), has inaugurated a five-man electoral committee to conduct its elections on June 1.

FA Chairman in the state, Sabo Eka, confirmed this to newsmen in Dutse on Tuesday.

Eka said the association also inaugurated a three-member appeal committee to entertain complaints that might arise after the elections.

The electoral committee has Aliyu Abdullahi as Chairman and Abdullahi Ahmad as Secretary, while Abba Lawan, Abdullahi Abubakar and Zubairu Guri would serve as members.

Meanwhile, the three-member appeal committee would be chaired by Mannir Sarki-Baba.

Also speaking to newsmen, the state Director of Sports, Gambo Labbo, urged the committee to be just and fair in the discharge of its assignement.

“We are optimistic that the electoral committee will conduct the elections fairly, free and peacefully.

“What we expect from the committee is free, fair, credible and transparent elections,” Labbo said.