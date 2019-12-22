<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Champions Enyimba international of Aba were forced to a 1-1 draw by Jigawa Golden Stars in one of Matchday ten of the 2019/2020 Nigeria professional football league season.

The newly-promoted Jigawa stars welcomed the People’s Elephant to the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano for Saturday’s game and at the end both sides settle for a point each.

Victor Mbaoma who scored in the last Sunday’s game against Lobi Stars gave the visitors the lead inside the opening six minutes of the game.

However, Mannir Ubale restored the parity three minutes before the half time break.

Both sides failed to find the winner aa the second half witnessed no goal.

Enyimba has now failed to register a win in their last three league games.