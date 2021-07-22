Jermaine Pennant predicts doom for Everton under Rafa Benitez management

Jermaine Pennant has torn into his former Liverpool coach Rafa Benitez.

The Spaniard has recently named as manager of Everton

The news caused some anger amongst Everton fans due to Benitez’s stint at Liverpool between 2004 and 2010.

And Pennant doesn’t think the Toffees will find success under his old manager.

“Is he going to light it up at Everton? Is he going to take them to the next level? Personally, I don’t think he will. Sorry Everton fans!” Pennant said on talkSPORT.

“He’s a legend at Liverpool for that famous game, coming back from 3-0 down in the Champions League, which was Gerrard-driven 100 per cent and I know that.

“After Liverpool you look where he’s been… Newcastle he didn’t really set them alight, he kept them afloat.

“I just feel he’s going to be a little bit stagnant at Everton.

And Pennant has opened up about his struggles working with Benitez.

“Look, it’s different for every player, different players will react differently with Rafa,” he added.

“But in my eyes he wasn’t a great man-manager. His skills in that department were lacking.

“Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher have also made this publicly known as well, that they felt it was difficult.

“I felt it was difficult to approach him, have a conversation and maybe talk about certain situations on and off the pitch.

“He wouldn’t come up to you, he wouldn’t grab you by the side and have a chat about whatever you need to discuss. He kind of left it to Gerrard.

“Especially to big games, at half-time if things weren’t going very well, it wouldn’t be him pointing fingers and shouting instructions and telling you what needs to be done to win this game.

“It would have been Steven coming in giving you an effing and blinding.

“Playing back then, I wouldn’t want to annoy Gerrard first, and then my manager. Steven was the player-manager. I think every player will take it differently with him.”