<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lyon midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide has insisted that leaving Arsenal to further his career at Angers was a good choice.

The Frenchman joined the Gunners from Lens in 2015 but found first-team opportunities limited, making just eight appearances for the senior team, all of which came in either the FA Cup or the Carabao Cup.

In the summer of 2018, new Arsenal boss Unai Emery allowed him to return to his homeland with Angers. Following an impressive season, he has been snapped up by Lyon.

Reine-Adelaide believes the transfer is just reward for the choice he made to move to a smaller club from Arsenal in order to play regular first-team football.

“I was young [17 years old] when I arrived at Arsenal and it was a little complicated. There was a lot of competition and I had to learn,” Reine-Adelaide told L’Equipe.

“I wanted to go somewhere else to get playing time and it turns out that it was a good choice, considering where I am.

“I’ve moved forward since returning to France. I started from almost nothing again because I had a hard time. In England, I played almost no professional matches. If you look at my career, I’m basically just starting it – it really started a year and a half ago.

“Now, I blossom when I’m on the pitch.

“This summer, I was especially happy to see that many clubs were asking for me, including Monaco, who played in the Champions League not so long ago. But I thought it was better to sign with Lyon. I feel ready to succeed at this club, which challenges for titles in all competitions.”

Reine-Adelaide made 47 appearances in all competitions for Angers last season, scoring four goals and recording four assists.

He also impressed when used in a central midfield role despite arriving as a wide player and believes the middle of the park is where he is best utilised.

Central midfield is where he played upon making his debut for Lyon in a 1-1 draw with Bordeaux, having scored and assisted in a 3-1 win against the same opponents in his only Angers appearance of the season before leaving.