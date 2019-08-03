Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Everton have announced the signing of defensive midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin from Mainz on a five-year deal.

It means the Toffees have moved quickly to replace Idrissa Gueye following his switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

Everton confirmed the move on Friday evening, with Phillipe Gbamin joining for a fee of £25m, according to the Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old admitted that it was an easy decision for him to make the move and told fans what they can expect from him.

“It’s a big moment with a lot of emotion and now it’s on me to prove on the pitch why they bought me,” Gbamin told Everton TV.

“I’m excited because Everton is a great club here in England with a big history and ambition so I didn’t think for more than a moment – I wanted to come here.

“I like to go in the duels. I like to run a lot and tackle. I also pass good and have a good transition. All the rest, the fans will see. I will give everything on the pitch.”

Gbamin has been capped 11 times by the Ivory Coast at international level and will wear the No. 25 jersey at Goodison Park.

