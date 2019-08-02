<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports agency have confirmed that they have added Nigerian youngster, Samuel Chukwueze, to their roster after agreeing on terms with the player’s representatives, 10 Management.

The 20-year-old thus becomes the first Nigerian and second African player to be signed on by the sports management agency owned by the rap icon.

Chukwueze joins other big stars like Borussia Dortmund’s Axel Witsel, Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng and Manchester United duo, Romelu Lukaku and Eric Bailly, on the list of football stars associated with the brand.

Aside from football, Roc Nation sports houses stars in baseball, athletics, basketball, American football and boxing.

The Nigeria international had a breakthrough season in the Spanish LaLiga last season with Villarreal, scoring five goals in 26 games.

He also featured for the Super Eagles at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where he scored a goal in the quarter-final against South Africa and was equally voted as Man-of-the-Match in that crucial tie.

A few days ago, UEFA named the fast-rising Super Eagles winger among the top 50 young players to keep an eye on in the 2019/2020 season.

As was the case before the start of the 2018/2019 campaign, only one Nigerian youngster has been picked.

Explaining why Chukwueze is being tipped for success in the upcoming season, UEFA wrote on their official website: “Precocious winger with UEFA Europa League experience; the Nigeria Football Federation’s young player of the year for 2017/18.”

The list contains some eye-catching names such as Rhian Brewster (Liverpool), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Carel Eiting (Ajax), Gedson Fernandes (Benfica), Sean Longstaff (Newcastle) and William Saliba (Arsenal).

Chukwueze was one of the key players that helped Villarreal avoid relegation last term, netting five goals in 26 appearances in La Liga.

Heis currently on an extended holiday and yet to join his Villarreal teammates for pre-season training after his recent international commitments.

He will be hoping to be back in Javier Calleja’s team ahead of their league opener against Granada on August 17.