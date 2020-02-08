<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Marcus Rashford is being courted by Roc Nation, the American entertainment agency founded by rapper Jay-Z.

The Manchester United and England striker had informal talks with representatives of the agency while attending last Sunday’s Super Bowl in Miami and they are eager to add him to a growing footballing roster that includes Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, as well as many US sports stars and South Africa’s Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi.





Rashford is currently represented by his brothers Dane Rashford and Dwaine Maynard.

He has also been targeted by Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola.