Marcus Rashford is being courted by Roc Nation, the American entertainment agency founded by rapper Jay-Z.
The Manchester United and England striker had informal talks with representatives of the agency while attending last Sunday’s Super Bowl in Miami and they are eager to add him to a growing footballing roster that includes Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, as well as many US sports stars and South Africa’s Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi.
Rashford is currently represented by his brothers Dane Rashford and Dwaine Maynard.
He has also been targeted by Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola.
