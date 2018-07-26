Inter Milan vice president Javier Zanetti has laughed off suggestions his club are preparing a bid for Lionel Messi in response to Juventus’ signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Marco Tronchetti Provera, the CEO of Pirelli, one of Inter’s main sponsors, suggested earlier this week that Inter’s owners would consider a move for Messi in response to Ronaldo’s arrival in Serie A.

Speaking to Fox Sports Argentina, Zanetti said the rumours were nothing more than that and distanced his club from actually making a bid for Messi.

“It’s crazy,” Zanetti said. “It’s devoid of any truth that we’re going to ask for Messi.”

Zanetti said he remains happy with Inter’s two Argentine attackers, Mauro Icardi and Lautaro Martinez.

Icardi has been linked to a move away from the club, but Zanetti said he will be offered a new contract in the coming weeks.

“Icardi’s staying, and as soon as the transfer window closes, we’re going to sit down with him to discuss a renewal,” Zanetti said. “He’s a real captain. He started preseason training a day early and has been there to welcome all of the new arrivals. He’s the first to introduce them to what Inter is all about. He’s a great, great professional. He’s been Inter’s captain for two years and he behaves like a captain. He’s not going to Real Madrid.”

Martinez, meanwhile, joined the club this summer from Racing Avallaneda, and Zanetti is delighted to have signed him ahead of strong competition from Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

It is a measure of Inter’s expectations that Martinez has been given the No. 10 shirt.

“As soon as we realised he had not definitely signed for Atletico, we took this opportunity immediately,” Zanetti said. “Lautaro is definitely a player who can do well in Europe.”