Javier Pastore will land in Italy on Monday to complete a €20 million (£18m/$23m) move to Roma.

The Argentine has been looking for a move away from Paris Saint-Germain this summer after being limited to just 14 starts in Ligue 1 last season and flirted with a switch to West Ham, while Liverpool had been linked to him recently.

However, the 29-year-old is set to return to Italy after Roma reached an agreement with the French champions in a deal that includes an extra €4m in bonuses,

The former Palermo star will undergo a medical on Tuesday before signing a four or five-year contract worth €4m per season with Eusebio Di Francesco’s team.

Pastore joined PSG from Palermo in 2011 and has made almost 270 appearances, and is entering the final season of his contract.

Pastore is the latest summer signing for the ambitious Serie A side, who have already lured Justin Kluivert from Ajax and signed Ante Coric from Dinamo Zagreb.

The Stadio Olimpico outfit are expected to keep adding to the team that finished third in Serie A last term – 18 points behind champions Juventus.

Di Francesco’s side are said to be very close to landing 18-year-old centre-back William Bianda, who made five Ligue 2 appearances for Lens last season.