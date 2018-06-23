Mexico striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez was delighted after netting his 50th international goal on Saturday in the 2-1 victory over South Korea, but he still wants more from El Tri at the World Cup.

Leading Group F on six points from two games, Mexico only need a draw in their next game against Sweden to reach the next stage as group winners.

“There are no words to express all this we are going through,” Hernandez said. “For me, [the 50 goals] are very special. We will try to achieve a lot more. We have to imagine amazing things.

“We have to channel all that we are going through with a lot of humility, with calm, because we’ve gone through very complicated situations and we don’t want outside noise to destabilize us. We want to stay calm and concentrate.

“We’ve beaten Germany and South Korea, two difficult teams, but tomorrow we’ll concentrate on thinking about Sweden.”

Hernandez was quick to turn the focus to their final group-stage game against Sweden next week.

“We came to Russia with a lot of criticism but we’re working hard and have a lot of talent,” he said. “We have humility but we beat Germany and South Korea and now we have to play against Sweden and stay cool and calm.

“We cannot afford to get caught up in all this, we have to continue our job and stay humble, of course we should enjoy this but tomorrow we start working again.”

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio said his side was more prepared for South Korea than their opening win against Germany.

“I believe that we have played very well,” he said at his press conference. “We have had two good matches and I think we have devoted more attention to this match today with South Korea than our match with Germany.

“Very often, sometimes when you play countries that have less of a footballing history, human beings tend to rest on their laurels a little bit and are too relaxed.”

He also wanted his team to stay focused on securing a result against Sweden that would allow Mexico to top the group before looking ahead to the knockout stage.

“Every match, we insist on being fully focused and not losing that message. We have received a lot of praise but remain focused nonetheless,” he added. “It is bittersweet because we gave plenty of chances to our opponents. It has been a well-deserved victory, the team performed individually in a fabulous way.

“I think we have earned and deserved this victory and want to celebrate it with all our supporters but then it is back to work, focusing on our next match.”