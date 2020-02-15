<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Javi Martínez has revealed that while Pep Guardiola was in charge of Bayern Munich, he would constantly ask him about his time under current Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa at Athletic Bilbao.

Martínez has previously made his admiration of Bielsa public and Guardiola apparently shares the same desire to learn about the Argentine’s unusual techniques.

“When I was training under Pep, he came to me again and again and asked me about my time with Bielsa,” the Spain international told Goal.

“He wanted to know how Bielsa trained, how he dealt with players – but this respect is mutual.

“Pep admires Bielsa. Bielsa admires Pep.”

In 2017, Martínez went so far to say Bielsa is 'the best coach in the world'.





“My admiration for Marcelo Bielsa is huge because he makes the players much, much better.

“Still, I didn’t meet one guy, a former player from Marcelo Biesla who speaks no good about him. They are grateful about his influence on their careers in football.

“He helped me a lot with his advice. Whenever I speak with him I always feel like he wants to help me.

“It is important for me to say this about Marcelo because it doesn’t matter how many titles he had in his career. We are judged by that – how much success we have, how many titles we have won.

“But that is much less influential than how he has influenced football and his football players.

“That is why, for me, he is the best coach in the world.”