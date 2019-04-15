<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Watford captain Troy Deeney is England’s best striker, according to his manager Javi Gracia.

The 30-year-old has scored 11 goals for Watford this season, propelling the Hornets into the top half of the Premier League and an FA Cup final against Manchester City.

With all three of Watford’s rivals for seventh place losing on the weekend, Gracia’s side have an opportunity to leapfrog Everton, Wolves and Leicester when they welcome Arsenal to Vicarage Road on Monday night.

“There are good English players in that position, but in my opinion Troy is the best one,” Gracia said.

“He’s in a very good moment now, but it’s not my decision and I always try to be respectful with the national team.”

In 2017, a Watford win in this fixture led Deeney to infamously say that Arsenal lacked “cojones”.

“In my opinion, he always shows the right attitude, sometimes he likes to speak and say different things, but he always shows a very good attitude and he’s very respectful,” Gracia said.

“Sometimes he can say some words like ‘cojones’ or other kind of expressions, but if you know and spend time with him you can see he’s very respectful and only is thinking of the way to help the team.”