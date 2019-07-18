<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jan Vertonghen believes Tottenham are “the best club to play for at the moment”, but has not committed to penning a new contract in north London.

The Belgium international defender has become the subject of intense transfer talk this summer.

This is because he has entered the final 12 months of his current deal with Spurs.

No extension has been agreed, with the 32-year-old now edging towards free agency.

He is not the only Tottenham player to be in that position, with Christian Eriksen another of those yet to agree fresh terms.

The Danish playmaker is being heavily linked with a move to Spain, with Madrid rivals Real and Atletico said to be among his many suitors.

Vertonghen has also seen a switch mooted, but he maintains that he is happy in England for now.

He told reporters when quizzed on his future: “I’ve got a year left, I will have to see what happens.

“I love being here. I feel great with the manager [Mauricio Pochettino], he’s been supporting me and making me a better player.

“I’ve got everything I want. It’s the best club to play for at the moment.”

Vertonghen has spent the last seven years with Spurs, having joined from Ajax in the summer of 2012.

He has taken in 285 appearances for the club and recorded 10 goals.

Tottenham had been hoping to see him prolong his association by penning a new contract, but they are yet to reach an agreement that suits all parties.

As time passes, this is helping to keep the unwelcome transfer talk raging.

Spurs find themselves in a similar position when it comes to Vertonghen’s fellow centre-half and countryman Toby Alderweireld, with the 30-year-old another of those to have less than 12 months remaining on his deal.

He continues to generate talk of interest from Roma and Manchester United, with there a £25 million ($31m) release clause in his contract which could be triggered in the current recruitment window.

Both Alderweireld and Vertonghen have formed part of the Spurs squad stepping up their preparations for the 2019-20 campaign in Singapore, with Pochettino’s side readying themselves for an International Champions Cup clash with Juventus on Sunday.