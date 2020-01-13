<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak supported Federico Valverde’s harsh tackle on his fellow teammate in the defeat against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

Oblak feels the tackle was not pleasing but Valverde has no choice than to prevent Morata from scoring after the Atletico Madrid forward was presented with a one on one situation with Thibaut Courtois.

Valverde was shown a red card something the Slovenian keeper admitted the Uruguayan had to do.

“It’s not nice to see, but he did it to stop us from scoring a goal,” Oblak said after Real Madrid won the penalty shootout in Jeddah.





“It was a clear red card.

“Then it meant that we didn’t have the clear chance we should have had.

“We had the match quite well controlled.

“There were moments when they had more possession, but we were dangerous on the counter-attack.

“We only lacked a little to score a goal.

“In the end, it went to penalties and it’s a lottery.

“They scored and we didn’t.

“Now we have to lift ourselves up and march on ahead.”

Atletico Madrid lost on a penalty shoot-out to Real Madrid as Zinedine Zidane’s men claim their 11th Spanish Super Cup.