Jan Oblak wants to leave Atletico Madrid due to broken promises and join Manchester United, according to a report.

The goalkeeper admitted his discontent at Atleti’s transfer policy last week, with Antoine Griezmann tipped for a move to Barcelona and Diego Godin, Lucas Hernandez, Filipe Luis, and Juanfran also set to leave.

“I will stay at Atletico as long as their ambitions match mine,” he said. “I am sure the club will do everything possible to sign quality players. When I signed my new contract they gave me guarantees about the club’s ambition.”

But ESPN reports that Oblak is now prepared to quit the Spanish capital despite only agreeing on a new four-year deal in April at Wanda Metropolitano, with the 26-year-old close to agreeing on a move to United.

Reliable Spanish football expert Dermot Corrigan adds that Paris Saint-Germain are also interested, but the boyhood United fan wants to play in the Premier League.

David de Gea’s future is unclear after his dismal end to the last campaign, while reports on Monday suggested United could offer him a ‘golden handshake’ to leave the club before his contract expires next summer.

Oblak recorded more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in Europe’s top five leagues last season (27).