



Super Eagles defender Jamiu Alimi has joined El Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri from Akwa United.

The 26 year old joins the Maiduguri outfit on a loan till the rest of the season.

Alimi, spent the first half of the Nigerian Professional Football League season at Akwa United where he played only one game.

The former Sharks and Shooting Stars defender is reunited with Baba Ganaru, having worked under him during his spell at Kano Pillars.

He explained that he opted to leave the club in search of regular playing time.

“I was not getting the needed time to play,” Alimi said.

“So when the opportunity came for me I opted to leave.”

Alimi also hopes to help the El Kanemi Warriors clinch a continental ticket at the end of the season.

El Kanemi Warriors are currently second in the Group B of the NPFL table with 18 points from ten games.