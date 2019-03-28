<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles and SC Paderbon 07 of Germany defender Jamilu Collins has revealed his excitement at getting full 180 minutes of action under his belt with the national team during the AFCON qualifier against Seychelles as well as the international friendly against the Pharoahs of Egypt, both in Asaba.

Collins, who has so far held the left full back arena with his tactical play and good consistency endeared fans to him at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in both matches.

Speaking after the matches, Collins also added that he is looking to represent the country more, even as he is targeting a place in Nigeria’s squad to the AFCON finals holding in Egypt in the month of June.

“It was a great honor wearing the green white green for nigeria, and i feel proud and privilgded, it was a great priviledge, great honor as well as feelings to have worn the jersey in the two matches”

“I have always prayed for it and am happy and thank God I was honored, and I feel proud…so excited….so fulfilled”.

“Am looking forward to playing in the team again, and hopefully also get to play in the AFCON as well, but am very happy to always wear the jersey and play for my beloved country, Nigeria, he concluded.

Collins has so far lined out 26 times for his clubside this campaign in the 2. Bundesliga, with just 2 yellow cards to his name, even as he looks to hold down the left back position of the Eagles.