<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

SC Paderborn 07 of Germany defender, Jamilu Collins, says he deems it a huge privilege to be living his dream of representing Nigeria, insisting that he doesn’t see his opportunity as about replacing Elderson Echiejile in the left-back position of the Super Eagles.

Collins who made his Super Eagles debut in September 2018 is set for his first tournament with the Nigerian national team should he eventually make the final 23-man list having been included in the 25-man provisional squad for AFCON 2019.

The 24-year-old has so far been capped six times by the Super Eagles and was an integral part of the Paderborn team during the 2018/19 season as they secured their second promotion to the Bundesliga after going into relegation in the 2013-2014 season.

Collins, while speaking to newsmen at the Eagles’ hotel in Asaba on Friday said: “I see it as a huge privilege to be playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria at this very stage.

“However, I want people to know that I have not come to replace Elderson Echiejile because he is still playing. As for me, though, I only see this opportunity as a fulfillment of my long-term dream to play for Nigeria,” Collins said.

“For me especially, it is a moment of joy as I am really excited to have landed this great chance to go ahead and represent my fatherland in a tournament like the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Our target is to go very far in Egypt and I know all Nigerians want us to win the AFCON, but we know it is not going to be easy, however, we do have a very good chance of picking up the trophy.

“Despite that, though, names do not play football again, we sure need to prepare very well as we do know the expectations of the fans and we will give our best in order not to disappoint them.”