Super Eagles’ defender, Jamilu Collins believes that the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal game against Algeria will be highly technical and they must follow the coach instructions to beat the Northern Africans.

German Bundesliga side SC Paderborn are considering offer from Turkish Super Lig outfit, Besiktas for Nigerian defender Jamilu Collins.

Besiktas, according to several reports in Turkey, have made a tempting offer for the highly rated left-back which Paderborn might be willing to accept at the end of the day.

A move to Besiktas will see the 24-year-old feature in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in his career.

Collins played a key role in Paderborn’s promotion to the Bundesliga last season featuring in all of the club’s 34 league games.

Collins is currently on holiday after taking part at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

He featured in three games at the competition with the Super Eagles securing third place.

