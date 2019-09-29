<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Jamiu Collins scored his first Bundesliga goal in the five-goal thriller.

The Super Eagles left-back scored his first goal in Bundesliga in his team’s loss to 3-2.

He registered his name on the scoresheet towards the end of that encounter.

According to Jamilu Collins, “yea I got my first goal in my first season in Bundesliga but it’s a match we hoped to pick at least a point but we ended up losing the match 3-2.

“It’s unfortunate that my goal did not count for the team but overall, I am happy with my performance and I have to improve in every game.

“This is our first season in Bundesliga as a team so it has not been easy to win games although some matches we have lost, luck has prevailed in some of the matches”, the graduate of Abuja football college concluded.