Germany-based defender Jamilu Collins has said he failed to make his Super Eagles debut against Seychelles Saturday after he felt pains in his leg and coach Gernot Rohr did not wish to risk him.

Collins, who was set for his Eagles debut, failed a late fitness test and so was replaced at right fullback by Chidozie Awaziem from FC Porto for the game.

“I had a little bit of pain in my leg, so it was not something I should risk and also the coach did not want to risk it,” he explained.

“That was the right thing.

“We will now look forward to the next game.

“I wasn’t disappointed because I know the right moment is still coming.”

Collins equally praised the team for the 3-0 win against hosts Seychelles.

“It was a good result for the whole country and the team,” he saluted.

“We now look forward to also winning our next games.”