Paderborn defender Jamilu Collins insists that there are more goals to come from him after scoring a wonder strike in his side’s 3-2 home loss to champions Bayern Munich.

Collins, who struggled against Serge Gnabry at the start of the game, gave his team hope when he fired a thunderous strike home to pull Paderborn within one goal, six minutes from time.

Gnabry, Phillipe Coutinho and Robert Lewandowski had put Bayern 3-0 up before Kai Proger responded for the hosts.

“This was the toughest game of my career,” the 25-year-old Nigeria international told Deutsche Welle.

“I tried it in the first half, but the ball went wide.

“But I really wanted to score.” On whether there’re more strikes like this in his locker, the Nigerian added, “We will see. There’s more to come.”

Collins has played just six Bundesliga games so far, having played for Paderborn in the second division last year and in Croatia for HNK Rijeka.

Paderborn are bottom of the log with one point from six games.