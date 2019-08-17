<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles left-back Jamilu Collins made his Bundesliga debut on Saturday afternoon, starting and playing the full game in SC Paderborn’s 2-3 loss at Bayer Leverkusen.

Jamilu Collins surrounded by Bayer Leverkusen players in Paderborn’s 2-3 defeat.

Promoted SC Paderborn, returning to the Bundesliga after 5 years, came from behind twice in the first half before Kevin Volland scored Leverkusen’s winner in the 69th minute.

Leon Bailey opened scoring in the 10th minute before Sven Michel grabbed the ball, picked up speed and pushed the ball past the oncoming Hradecky in Leverkusen’s goal into the left corner to tie the scores at 1-1.

Kai Havertz restored Leverkusen’s lead in the 19th minute then Mamba slammed in from three yards in the 26th minute for the scores to be level at 2-2 in the first half.

Turkish lig 1 side Besiktas are interested in recruiting Collins who joined Paderborn in 2017 from Croatian side Rijeka.