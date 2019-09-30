<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria defender Jamilu Collins wants to keep scoring for German club, SC Paderborn, after he was on target in their 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich last Saturday.

Collins who has featured for the German side in all matches this season said the match has been the toughest of his career

The left back scored six minutes from time which was not enough to share the spoils with the league champions.

“This was the toughest game of my career,” Collins’ told Deutsche Welle.

“I tried it in the first half, but the ball went wide.

“But I really wanted to score.”

It was his first goal for Paderborn who are still searching for their first win of the season and are bottom of the table with one point from six games.

Gnabry, Phillipe Coutinho and Robert Lewandowski were on target for Bayern.

Paderborn are still searching for their first victory this season after playing six matches.