



Leicester City striker, Jamie Vardy, has signed a new contract with the club.

The forward has put pen-to-paper on a one-year extension on his current deal that will extend his stay at the club to 2023.

Vardy’s deal was due to expire in 2022.

The City legend famously helped the King Power Stadium cub to the Premier League title in 2015-16 and decided to stay with the club and become a hero in Leicester, snubbing offers from Arsenal in the process.

Vardy scored more goals last season than he had managed in any campaign since the title-winning season, improving on tallies of 13, 20 and 18 to pip Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Danny Ings of Southampton to the Golden Boot by one goal.





Now his sights are set on a season that will see City compete in the Europa League for the first time.

“I love playing my football in front of our fans at the King Power Stadium and I’m delighted to continue this journey at such an exciting time for the club.

“We’ve a fantastic team that I believe is capable of getting even better and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together in the next few years.”

Vardy has scored 130 goals in 310 career appearances for City.