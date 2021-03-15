



Jamie Vardy has sent congratulatory message to strike partner Kelechi Iheanacho following his hat-trick in the 5-0 win against Sheffield United on Sunday.

Iheanacho netted his first ever Premier League hat-trick in the big win against Sheffield as they look to boost their top-four ambitions.

And Vardy who provided the assist for two of Iheanacho’s three goals wrote on his verified Twitter handle: “Great win. Congratulations @67Kelechi.”





Iheanacho broke the deadlock in the 39th minute after tapping in Vardy’s low cross to score in his third consecutive match.

He got his second of the game and Leicester’s third as he scored with a first-time finish from another assist from Vardy.

With 12 minutes left in the game Iheanacho completed his hat-trick to make it 4-0 with a superb strike from distance.

He was also voted Leicester’s Man of the Match for his impressive performance.