Paul Pogba “didn’t do his job” to stop Chelsea scoring the opener in their 2-2 draw with Manchester United, said Jamie Redknapp.

Pogba lost Antonio Rudiger from a first-half Willian corner, allowing the German to net his third goal for the Blues. The United midfielder was left fuming at team-mate Victor Lindelof – although the Sky Sports pundits disagreed.

After the game manager Jose Mourinho remained tight-lipped over who took responsibility for Rudiger’s free header, but said “every player, even with their eyes closed, knows which player is his player” to mark.

Speaking from the Sky Sports studio at half-time, Redknapp said: “The problem is discipline. I mentioned about Paul Pogba at the start of the game, what an important role he could play, but he doesn’t do well enough. He’s not concentrating or doing his job, it’s disappointing.

“I’ve seen him marking man-for-man before. He did it a couple of years ago against Liverpool, and he lost his man time after time. I don’t think he’s disciplined enough for it. It’s ill-discipline and he’s cost his team.”

Graeme Souness added: “He’s having a conversation with Lindelof, and then he looks away at the vital moment and is still trying to talk to him.

“Rudiger gets the yard, and that’s all you need. He should have been opening his body so he can see the marker and the kicker.”

Redknapp had earlier defended Pogba after criticism from Souness, who said he had not realised his potential since re-joining Manchester United in 2016.

“I think we talk about him too much at times, it’s not just about him. It’s about Juan Mata, it’s about Matic in midfield, how do they stop Jorginho,” Redknapp said.

“The responsibility and the talk will always be about Pogba, but I’d rather talk about the other players.

“I think in the World Cup, he showed his quality but he’s not doing it for Manchester United. The manager’s not helping him, but he did it at the World Cup.”