Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher, has claimed that UEFA would be “desperate” for Manchester City not to win the Champions League this year.

UEFA have banned City from European football for two years, after finding the Premier League champions guilty of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rule breaches.

City have confirmed they will appeal against the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

However, they will play Real Madrid in the round of 16, before their case is heard.





“What would happen if City won this competition this season? They are the favourites, they are one of the best teams in the competition.

“UEFA will be desperate for Manchester City to be beaten by Real Madrid, absolutely desperate.

“I think UEFA should either have taken City out of the competition right now or they should have left this decision until the end of the season,” Carragher told Monday Night Football.