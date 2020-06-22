



Jamie Carragher believes the decision not to sign Timo Werner could come back to haunt Liverpool after assessing Takumi Minamino’s contribution.

The Japan forward was handed a rare start against Everton as Mohamed Salah was left on the bench. But Minamino struggled to make an impression and was replaced at half-time.

Liverpool had the chance to sign Werner this summer but walked away from the deal over the costs involved. That allowed Chelsea to nip in and seal a £47.5m deal – but Carragher feels this will be a big mistake.

And the Sky Sports pundit doesn’t think Minamino can play in an advanced attacking role after the 0-0 draw.

“You mentioned the Werner situation, Martin [Tyler],” Carragher said.





“It’s interesting without someone who provides that pace and penetration like Salah.

“He’s gone with Minamino who’s a different type of player.

“So in that front three you’ve got two who prefer to come towards the ball rather than run in-behind.

Klopp blamed Liverpool’s finances for the decision not sign Werner.

But Carragher also thinks the fact Salah and Sadio Mane won’t leave for African Cup of Nations duty mid-season is also a factor.

He added: “I think [finances] was something to do with it, maybe also the situation that we’re in. Perhaps also maybe competitions getting moved. The Olympics and the Africa Cup of Nations which have been moved until [the end of] next season.

“So Liverpool still have the front players with them.”