<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jamie Carragher believes Luis Suárez is responsible for Liverpool’s failure to win the Premier League title in the 2013/14 season.

Suárez netted 31 goals in 33 Premier League games that year and scooped both the PFA Player of the Year and Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year awards.

But the Reds were ultimately narrowly pipped to the title by Manchester City after losing to Chelsea and drawing 3-3 with Crystal Palace at the end of the campaign.

And former defender Carragher believes it was an infamous incident involving Suárez which occurred towards the end of the 2012/13 season which proved to the be difference the following year.

Referring to a draw with Chelsea in April 2013 – in which Suárez scored but was also caught on camera biting former Blues defender Branislav Ivanović – Carragher told Sky Sports: “I wasn’t aware of any of this but got back into the dressing room and then word comes in that Luis has bit Ivanović.

“Someone asked him and he denied it. I think on that, that it cost Liverpool the league the next season.

“Suárez was banned for five or six games (the following season). Suárez was the best player by a mile in the league – he scored almost every game.

“In the first four games he missed, Liverpool lost 1-0 to Southampton and drew at Swansea. They dropped five points.

“If Suárez is playing, they probably win both of them, but let’s be conservative, you beat Southampton at home.

“You don’t realise at the time, looking back now, and the season he had the next year, Player of the Year, Football Writers’ Player of the Year, I think if he’d been playing in those games it would’ve been different.”

And that’s why they say football is a game of “ifs”.