Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s one-on-one defensive ability is “the best in the world” according to Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher.

The Manchester United right-back was part of a defence that kept rivals Manchester City goalless in Sunday’s derby.

The Red Devils ran out 2-0 winners at Old Trafford but Wan-Bissaka’s performance has been highlighted for particular praise.

He was up against Raheem Sterling, who has caused plenty of defences problems over the past two-and-a-half years.

But the City star struggled against the £50m defender who had his number for much of the contest.

Carragher said: “one-on-one he is the best defender in the world” after watching the 22-year-old contain Sterling.





Pep Guardiola made several changes but City still couldn’t breach the United defence.

Wan-Bissaka stood firm despite the differing approaches taken by the visitors and BBC’s Garth Crooks has echoed Carragher’s thoughts.

He said: “This was no ordinary contest, this has become personal. I’ve seen these two go at it before in a derby and it makes for great viewing. I have to say Wan-Bissaka came out on top on this occasion and I suspect Raheem Sterling won’t like it.

“In the end Sterling went up front and Benjamin Mendy tried to use his pace and power to bully his way past the Manchester United right-back – but to no avail.