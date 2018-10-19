



Crystal Palace are more than talismanic forward Wilfried Zaha, admits teammates James Tomkins.

The player returned early from international duty with Cote d’Ivoire after sustaining a thigh problem and is in a race against time to be fit for the Eagles’ Premier League game against Everton on Sunday.

Zaha’s absence from Roy Hodgson’s side has always had a negative impact, with the Selhurst Park outfit yet to win a game without the former Manchester United player since September 2016; an issue that gives the English gaffer serious concern.

But Tomkins is not sold on talks the club are a ‘one-man team’.

“Wilf is not a one-man team,” Tomkins was quoted as saying by Standard Sports.

“With his talent, people will say that if he does not play well then we do not play well. But that is an old cliche, really.

“He is a special talent. I had a few in my time at West Ham, people like Dimitri Payet and Carlos Tevez. They can create things themselves and not many players can do that, especially in the Premier League.

“Wilf is a good player and obviously our top player. But it is not all on Wilf.”

Expectedly, Zaha leads Palace’s goalscoring chart this season with three goals from seven league outings.

Hodgson will hope he is fit for Goodison Park visit as they look to return to winning ways, having lost their last two fixtures to Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively.