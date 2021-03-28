



Everton ace James Rodriguez is ready for a big end of season.

The Colombian superstar returned to training at Finch Farm this week and is expected to feature in the visit of Crystal Palace after being ruled out through injury since the victory over Liverpool at Anfield in February.

Rodriguez said: “I’m reasonably happy with how I am playing. I think there’s more to come and I can hit some better form, but when I’ve performed well, it’s had a positive effect on the team.

“And that’s what I want: for the team to play good football and perform at a high standard. It’s been very easy to settle.

“I’ve come to a good club, a club that wants to achieve big things. I’m with a manager who knows exactly what I’m like. He knows how to relate to his players and staff.





“I get on fantastically well with him, just like a father and son. So, everything was very easy and straightforward.

“The football is a lot more physical [than other European leagues]. There’s a lot of contact and you see fouls all the time. But these are all new experiences and I’m happy to be adding this one to my list.”

When asked if Everton can compete at the same level of his former clubs Madrid and Bayern Munich, Rodriguez continued: “Yes, why not?

“Firstly… we need to be fighting it out around the top of the league. The past two games haven’t been as good as we would have liked but that’s the Premier League.

“Every game is like a final… a battle. But that’s what we’re here for and you have to make sure you’re in good shape and strong mentally and prepared for everything, as it’s going to be tough.”