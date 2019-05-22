<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

James Rodríguez has reportedly decided against joining Bayern Munich next season.

James joined Bayern on a two-season loan from Real Madrid, but struggled to retain a starting role under three different managers.

According to Sky Germany, the 27-year-old has already communicated his desire to leave with club officials.

James made just 13 Bundesliga starts this season and was essentially frozen out by manager Niko Kovač following their Champions League exit in March.

Regardless of his decision, the eight-time domestic champions were unsure whether to activate their €42m option-to-buy after doubts over compatibility.

Parent club Real Madrid are likely to move him on this summer.