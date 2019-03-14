



James Milner says Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane “is on fire” and has urged him to continue his goal-scoring exploits until the end of the season.

The Senegal forward scored twice on Wednesday to fire Liverpool to a 3-1 win away to Bayern Munich, earning them a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Mane’s strikes took him to 10 goals in his last 10 games in all competitions for the Reds, and Milner said: “Sadio is on fire.

“The first goal was ridiculous really, how he finished it off, the calmness and the finish. Hopefully that continues for the rest of the season.”

Liverpool’s victory over Bayern means four of the eight teams in the Champions League quarter-finals come from the Premier League, the first time that has happened since 2009.

In contrast, Bayern’s defeat saw them exit the competition before the last eight for the first time since 2011, and Milner was pleased with the way Liverpool dealt with the Germans.

“I thought it was a good performance away from home in Europe against a good team,” said Milner.

“It’s never easy, they’re going to have spells on top. We didn’t play our best but it’s about getting a result.

“We defended pretty well, didn’t give them too much, and the front three were outstanding again.”