<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

James Maddison believes his Leicester City teammate Wilfred Ndidi is the best defensive midfielder in the English Premier League.

Ndidi has enjoyed a fine season with the Foxes and has scored two goals in 12 league appearances.

He has earned rave reviews from manager Brendan Rodgers and his teammates.

“I think he’s the best in the Premier League at tackling and winning the ball back, bar none,” Maddison told Football Daily.

“I know (N’Golo) Kante is a brilliant player and there are players like that. But actually winning the ball back and taking the ball off the opposition, I don’t think there is anyone better than Wilfred.

“Sometimes you get a player like that and what he does doesn’t get on the back page of the papers, doesn’t get talked about on Match of the Day. Us as team-mates and players who play against him realise what a top player he is.

“He’s fantastic at what he does and he lets players like me and Youri Tielemans do our thing higher up the pitch because we know we’ve got that solidity behind us.”