James Garner has revealed to Inside United that playing for Manchester United is his ultimate goal.

The 20-year-old midfielder is one of Red Devils’ most promising young players.

After progressing through the ranks at United, he made his senior debut against Crystal Palace in February 2019.

He went on to make seven appearances for Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer’s side and was named Denzil Haroun Player of the Year in the 2019/20 season.

Due to increased competition in midfield following Donny Van De Beek’s arrival, the youngster was loaned out to Watford and then to Nottingham Forest this season.

Allowing him to play first-team football in the Championship has proved to be a wise decision.

Garner made 20 appearances for Forest and helped them to survive in the Championship with ease.

He played most of his games as a holding midfielder but still managed to score four goals.

Talking to Inside United, the young midfielder expressed his ambition to play for United.

He said: “I’ve been working hard, physically and mentally, and it’s something I’m trying to add into my game.





“Hopefully, when I come back at the end of the season, I’ll sit down with the coaches and see what’s best for me and what’s going to be best for my development.

“I’ll take it from there really. I think that’s ultimately the dream.

“I’ve been at the club since seven or eight and the main focus is to be in the first team and do whatever it takes to be with the first team.

“Like I’ve said, I’ll just keep working hard, keep my head down and have to see what is going to be best for my development.

“But, ultimately, my dream is to be with the first team and play for United.”

The homegrown midfielder is highly talented and Solskjaer should keep an eye on his development.

Despite his age, he has a great ability to read the game. With the present first-team squad, it’s difficult to envision him getting an ample amount of playing time.

The manager has a rich pool of players in the centre of the park to choose from.

However, if any of them opt to leave in the summer, Garner should be given an opportunity to stake his claim.