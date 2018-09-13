The Kwara Government announced on Thursday that the 2nd edition of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board football tournament would begin on September 30 in Ilorin.

The Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Muyideen Alalade, who made the disclosure in Ilorin, said the competition, sponsored by JAMB with N25 million, would end on Saturday, October 6.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the tournament is for all interested tertiary institutions in the country but 16 are selected on knockout basis to participate at the final.

The aim is to encourage students to always engage in sports for physical and mental fitness.

Niger State College of Education, Minna won the maiden edition of the competition also held in Ilorin by defeating Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto 4-3 on penalties.

Delta State University, Abraka came third by defeating Kwara State College of Education, Oro 4-2 also on penalties having played a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Alalade, who is the Chairman of the main organising committee, said the committee would surpass the successes recorded in 2017.

The commissioner said that the number of institutions that would participate in the tournament had not increased, adding that the first, second and third teams would receive cash apart from the trophy.

Alalade commended JAMB for giving the state the opportunity to host the tournament again and lauded the state government for its sports facilities and manpower to always host national Games.